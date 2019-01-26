iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) Shares Gap Up to $61.69

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.20, but opened at $61.69. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $63.46, with a volume of 5945147 shares.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 336.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,376,000. Fis Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 249,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

